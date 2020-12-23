SITE INDEX

    • Lorry driver punched and threatened during attack in Slough Trading Estate

    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    A lorry driver was punched in the face and threatened during an attack in the Slough Trading Estate.

    The victim, a 56-year-old man, was driving in Fairlie Road, near the Mars factory, between 4.10pm and 4.30pm on Thursday (Dec17).

    A dark green Toyota Yaris, which had the partial registration Y269, overtook him without its lights on.

    The attacker stopped his car, got out and approached the lorry driver before punching him in the face and threatening him.

    He drove off and overtook a number of vehicles.

    The driver suffered swelling to the lip from the attack.

    Thames Valley Police said it is appealing for witness following the report of assault and threats to kill.

    The offender is described as a dark skinned man, aged 35 to 40 years old, 5ft 6ins to 5ft 7ins tall, and had short dark hair.

    He was wearing blue combat work trousers and a blue coat. 

    Investigating officer PC Charlotte Morris, of the Incident and Crime Response team based at Slough police station, said: “We are investigating this incident which left the victim with minor injuries and feeling fearful. I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident as they may have a vital piece of information which could assist us.”

    Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200428986.

    Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at thamesvalley.police.uk.

    Slough

