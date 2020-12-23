Police appeal to find woman, 57, missing in Slough

11:56AM, Wednesday 23 December 2020
An appeal has been launched to find a woman reported missing in Slough.
Margaret Rule, 57, was last seen at about 9am yesterday (Tuesday) at Sainsbury's in Farnham Road.
She is known to have links to the Surrey area.
Thames Valley Police said it is concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information over her whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200435549.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Slough will face the toughest coronavirus restrictions when the national lockdown ends next week.
Residents living in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire will enter a new Tier 4, equivalent to a lockdown – seeing the end of the hopes for relaxed of rules over the Christmas period.