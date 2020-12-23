SITE INDEX

    Police appeal to find woman, 57, missing in Slough

    An appeal has been launched to find a woman reported missing in Slough.

    Margaret Rule, 57, was last seen at about 9am yesterday (Tuesday) at Sainsbury's in Farnham Road.

    She is known to have links to the Surrey area.

    Thames Valley Police said it is concerned for her welfare.

    Anyone with information over her whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200435549.

