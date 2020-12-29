Missing 57-year-old woman from Slough found safe

02:33PM, Tuesday 29 December 2020
A woman reported missing from Slough has been found.
Police issued an appeal to try and find Margaret Rule on December 23.
The force said the 57-year-old was found safe yesterday.
The public has been thanked for its helping in sharing the appeal.
