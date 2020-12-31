Man, 34, appears in court over stabbing of two women in Slough

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attack where two women suffered stab wounds in Slough.

Piotr Malinowski, of Adelphi Gardens, faces two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.

It follows an incident in Adelphi Gardens on Monday during which two women, aged in their 50s, were stabbed.

Both victims received hospital treatment but were discharged the next day.

Malinowski appeared at Reading Magistrates Court yesterday but no pleas were entered.

He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance