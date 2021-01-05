Eastbound exit slip road to close at M4 junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) for next five evenings

05:26PM, Tuesday 05 January 2021
The eastbound exit slip road on the M4 junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) will be closed overnight for the next five evenings.
The closure will be in place from 9pm until 6am up to Saturday, January 9.
Traffic management measures will be in place during these hours.
***Advanced Warning***— Slough Borough Council (@SloughCouncil) January 5, 2021
The eastbound exit slip road at junction 6, Slough/Windsor, of the M4 will be closed overnight Tuesday 5, Wednesday 6, Thursday 7, Friday 8 and Saturday 9 January. Traffic management will be rolled out from 9pm and taken off by 6am the following day. pic.twitter.com/YQz10xqBbZ
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Residents living in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire will enter a new Tier 4, equivalent to a lockdown – seeing the end of the hopes for relaxed of rules over the Christmas period.
The number of patients with COVID-19 at hospitals run by the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has risen to more than 250.