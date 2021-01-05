SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Tue, 05
5 °C
Wed, 06
5 °C
Thu, 07
3 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Eastbound exit slip road to close at M4 junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) for next five evenings

    M4 closures this weekend between Slough and Langley

    The eastbound exit slip road on the M4 junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) will be closed overnight for the next five evenings.

    The closure will be in place from 9pm until 6am up to Saturday, January 9.

    Traffic management measures will be in place during these hours.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved