    Bin fire caused by hot ashes spreads to a car and fence

    Adrian Williams

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Firefighters were called out to a wheelie bin on fire in Upton Road in Slough at about 6.15pm yesterday evening.

    The fire had spread to a nearby car and fence. Two crews from Langley Fire Station attended the scene and were there for 45 minutes.

    The road had to be closed for 20 minutes while the team tackled the blaze.

    The fire was caused by hot ashes deposited inside the bin. Langley Fire Station would like to remind residents not to place hot ashes inside wheelie bins.

    Slough

