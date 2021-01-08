Councillors set to discuss plans for 200 homes on site of former Montem Leisure Centre

More than 200 houses could be built on the former Montem Leisure Centre site if Slough councillors give approval at next week’s planning committee.

Following its demolition in 2019, developers want to redevelop the land the centre once stood on and two houses on Montem Lane into 212 new homes.

There would be 11 flat blocks and 25 houses.

The houses will mostly be semi-detached plus ‘a few’ detached and terraced homes.

The flats are arranged in blocks of three and four-storeys in height plus one small two-storey block.

The new houses will be two-storeys in height.

The housing will be a mix of 68 one-bed flats, 119 two-bed flats and 25 three-bed houses.

The scheme has been put forward by Slough Urban Renewal with 10 per cent affordable housing – but negotiations regarding the level and type of affordable housing are ongoing.

More than 200 car parking spaces are proposed and each house will have an electric charging point and flat parking will have one charging point per 10 spaces.

The nearby woodland, meadow, and streamside areas are to be retained and proposed for ‘enhancements’.

Members of the planning committee, who will meet on January 13 (Wednesday), have been recommended to approve the application by planning officers subject to the developers completing their section 106 agreement and finalising and resolving conditions and minor changes.

Montem Leisure Centre closed its doors in March 2019 when it was replaced by a new £18.5 million facility called The Centre on Farnham Road.

The site’s car park has been used by council staff and as parent parking for Claycotts School since closure – but is now being used as a COVID-19 test centre.

