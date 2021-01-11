Slough man jailed after fly-tipping for a year

A Slough fly-tipper who dumped mattresses, builders' rubble and waste for more than a year has been jailed for 21 months.

Mohammed Afzal, of The Crescent, Slough, admitted nine counts of illegally dumping waste behind homes, near footpaths and beauty spots between May 2019 and June last year.

The joint investigation by Slough Borough Council and Buckinghamshire Council found that on two occasions Afzal fly-tipped just yards away from Chalvey household waste and recycling centre.

The 65-year-old was also caught dumping waste illegally a day before he was interviewed under caution about another incident.

He appeared before Judge Paul Dugdale at Reading Crown Court on Monday, December 21 who heard he had previously served a 16 month jail sentence for fly-tipping but continued to commit the crime on his release.

Judge Dugdale said: “It seems Mr Afzal simply does not understand how much people hate-fly tipping, how hugely upsetting it is for them.

“He simply continued to dump so he could earn a few pounds each time and couldn’t care less about the expense caused to the taxpayer.”

Afzal admitted nine counts of fly-tipping following a spate of incidents between May 2019 and June 2020 which left building waste and assorted other materials dumped in Spackmans Way, Slough, The Myrke, Datchet, Uxbridge Road, Slough, The Greenway, Tylers Green, Allerds Road in Burnham, St Pauls Avenue, Slough, Walton Lane in Burnham and Lake Avenue in Slough.

Afzal also admitted using a false waste transfer note on 4 July 2019 and failing to produce a waste carrier licence when requested on 13 August 2019.

He was sentenced to a 21 month prison sentence, banned from driving for 28 months, and the four vehicles he used to commit the fly-tipping were surrendered to the councils for disposal. No costs order was made due to Afzal’s limited income.

Cllr Pavitar K. Mann, cabinet member for planning and regulation at Slough Borough Council, said: "Thank you to the courts for reinforcing how serious the crime of fly-tipping is to members of the community and the council which has to pay to clear it up.

"Not only will this fly-tipper be punished in the most severe way, with a prison sentence, but the driving ban will help the council stop this occurring in the future.

"This is a clear warning to others out there fly tipping will not be tolerated and we will take all measures open to us to prosecute."

Bill Chapple OBE, Buckinghamshire Council's cabinet member for environment and climate change, said : "The judge highlighted the severity of this man's antisocial behaviour and reflected this in the sentence that was handed down. This marks a successful conclusion to the joint operation between our two authorities that has brought this relentless offender to justice."