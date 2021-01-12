Mass rapid testing to be rolled out at The Centre in Farnham Road

Mass rapid COVID-19 testing will be on offer to residents at The Centre, in Farnham Road, from tomorrow (Wednesday).

The rapid tests – also known as lateral flow tests – are used to test people with no symptoms. Despite having no cough or temperature, such people may still be infectious and could spread the virus to others.

The Centre is offering testing for residents without symptoms with results coming within about 30 minutes.

The main rapid testing hub at The Centre will be open from 10am to 6pm Tuesdays to Saturdays until February 20. Each appointment is for 30 minutes.

Though anyone can drop in, residents are encouraged to make an appointment as there may be a wait, with queues outside. There are no seating or toilet facilities available at the testing centres.

Face coverings will be required inside and outside the testing hub, other than when the test is taking place, or if someone is medically exempt.

People with symptoms are required to go to the main traditional testing site at Montem which is bookable through the national system by calling 119, or at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

Councillor Natasa Pantelic, lead member for health and wellbeing, said: “Bringing this mass community testing to Slough has been a major project but now we are ready to start.

“Now testing can be offered to those without symptoms – identifying the one in three of us who may have covid but no outward sign so if you don’t have symptoms, but want to know if you have covid, now you have the chance.

“A negative test isn’t a ‘get out of jail free card’ unfortunately, but, as with the positive results, the right knowledge is key – meaning people can take the right steps to protect their families and communities.”

There will also be local mobile rapid test centres across Slough borough in community centres, places of worship and other venues so residents can access testing near home.

The other local testing centres and mobile sites will be coming on stream from January 18.

More information and appointments can be found here: www.slough.gov.uk/coronavirus/mass-rapid-testing