Slough driver fined for travelling to Northampton to ‘visit friends’ during lockdown

A driver has been fined for flouting lockdown rules and travelling from Slough to Northampton to visit friends.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police pulled over the uninsured driver on Sunday night and discovered they had made a 70-mile trip from Slough.

Lockdown laws forbid people from leaving their homes unless it is for essential reasons such as going to work, medical needs or shopping for basic necessities.

Officers seized the car and issued a fixed penalty notice for breaching coronavirus regulations.