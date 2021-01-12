Slough driver fined for travelling to Northampton to ‘visit friends’ during lockdown

04:10PM, Tuesday 12 January 2021
A driver has been fined for flouting lockdown rules and travelling from Slough to Northampton to visit friends.
Officers from Northamptonshire Police pulled over the uninsured driver on Sunday night and discovered they had made a 70-mile trip from Slough.
Lockdown laws forbid people from leaving their homes unless it is for essential reasons such as going to work, medical needs or shopping for basic necessities.
Officers seized the car and issued a fixed penalty notice for breaching coronavirus regulations.
If you’re going to drive your car with no insurance make sure the reason isn’t because your not following #COVID19 guidelines and travelling from slough to Northampton to visit friends ♂️— S/Inspector Freeman (@SI3368) January 10, 2021
No insurance Ticket #COVID19 Fine
Car #Seized
Great stop by #s3663 pic.twitter.com/txFbBfsVoQ
