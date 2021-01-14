Figures reveal hospital trust caring for more than 600 coronavirus patients

The Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust is continuing to face a huge demand for beds from COVID-19 patients, according to the latest NHS figures.

Data released from NHS England shows the trust had 609 people with the virus occupying beds across its three hospitals - Wexham Park, Heatherwood and Frimley Park in Surrey - as of Tuesday.

This represented a 12 per cent rise from the 542 people reported to be in hospital with COVID-19 on January 5.

The latest data shows 549 of the trust’s general and acute beds are occupied by people with the virus.

These beds make up the core of a hospital’s bed-base and do not include those in intensive care.

Specialist mechanical ventilation beds were occupied by 39 coronavirus patients as of Tuesday.

The trust has recorded 20 deaths from COVID-19 over the past seven days.

This includes anyone who has tested positive for the virus and died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Slough has continued to record some of the highest coronavirus infections in the country.

A total of 1,612 positive tests were reported from Monday, January 4 to Sunday, January 10, down from 1,632 reported cases of the virus over the previous seven days.

Positive cases in the Royal Borough have fallen with 790 positive tests reported from Monday January 4 to Sunday, January 10 compared to 1,077 the previous seven days.