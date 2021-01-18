Prison sentence for man who stole charity box from church

10:56AM, Monday 18 January 2021
A burglar who stole a charity box from a church in Slough has been given an 18-week prison sentence.
Mark Thompson, of Park Street, Slough, stole the box from the Polish Church of Divine Mercy in Pitts Road on January 30 last year.
The 56-year-old then returned to the church just over a week later – on February 9 – and trespassed with intent to steal.
Thompson pleaded guilty to charges of theft by walk-in and burglary with intent to steal and was sentenced at Reading Magistrates’ Court on January 6.
He was given an 18-week prison sentence, which will be served concurrently to a sentence he was already serving.
He was also told to pay £450 in compensation.
