Chalvey residents create petition against 'unacceptable' new parking scheme

Angry neighbours have hit out at Slough Borough Council's new 'draconian' residents' parking scheme and are rallying to remove it.

Chalvey residents have demanded the council U-turn on the new parking scheme, with some calling it a ‘money-making’ plan.

A petition has also been set up with more than 65 signatures.

Some of the affected roads include Alexandra Road, Turton Way, and Primary Way.

In July last year, SBC undertook an online consultation to introduce controlled parking to protect the listed roads from obstructive parking – with measures such as double yellow lines, parking bays, and the permit scheme.

This was due to the expected ‘significantly increased traffic and parking pressure’ on nearby roads because the Grove Academy is expanding to nearly 2,000 students within the next few years.

Parking restrictions would operate Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm – and a parking permit will cost £25 if residents want to park in those areas during those times.

Turton Way resident Waqar Younus had written an angry letter to the council about the scheme, scolding them for 'misusing' public funds and not listening to the residents who were vehemently against the plans during the consultation process.

He said: “There are many households who own more than one vehicle, so there will be many households who are being forced to pay for an additional permit which the council is aware of.

“This is unacceptable from a local authority who are expected to have their local residents’ best interests at heart, especially during a global pandemic where many people have lost their jobs, businesses, lives, loved ones and homes.”

Mr Younis also said he can 'no longer' trust SBC when it comes to supporting and doing right by residents.

He also questioned why SBC overturned an identical residents’ parking scheme at nearby Spackmans Way – which had 53 petitioners demanding the plans be scrapped.

Nasir Ahmed, who lives on Alexandra Road, said: “I have been living on this road for over 48 years now and have never seen anything like this before.

“I have not seen any communication from the Slough council regarding this scheme or the yellow lines marked around the road.

“How and why this decision has been made? I doubt things are even done in a banana republic in this fashion. I am utterly disgusted and disappointed with Slough Council.”

A spokesman for SBC said: “The parking permits and restrictions are being introduced, among a package of measures, to mitigate potential issues residents may experience with the opening of The Grove Academy. This includes introducing measures to prevent parents parking inconsiderately at the beginning and end of the day.

“We thank residents for responding to the consultation and their comments were taken into consideration and a decision was made jointly with the ward councillors to proceed with a residents permit scheme.

“Spackmans Way was removed from the scheme as we received a large number of objections from these residents during the informal consultation.

“For an initial period of six months residents will be able to comment on it.

“We have received a petition and will formally respond to it in due course and a meeting is taking place with the ward councillors next week to discuss this scheme further.”

In an email to SBC, Mr Younus said: “We have survived like this for more than 20 years, we do not need a residents parking scheme now or in the future.

“Our roads are not used as rat runs for the Grove Academy either, so please remove this scheme as soon as physically possible and start to rebuild the trust in Slough Borough Council for us affected residents.”