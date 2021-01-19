Work starts to implement 20mph speed limit on 17 Slough roads

10:19AM, Tuesday 19 January 2021
Works to implement a 20mph speed limit zone on seventeen roads and cul-de-sacs in Foxborough has begun.
In a letter to residents, Slough Borough Council said from January 18 (Monday), they will be undertaking road works – which includes installing signs and markings.
It is expected the works will be completed in approximately two weeks – but weather conditions may affect the implementation process.
The roads and cul-de-sacs the 20mph speed limit scheme will be introduced on include:
• Cheviot Road
• Common Road
• Grampian Way
• Humber Way
• Longwood Avenue
• Oak Tree Drive
• Tamar Way
• Quantock Close
• Peterhead Mews
• Sir Robert Mews
• Mendip Close
• Simmons Close
• Skerries Court
• Acorn Close
• Spitfire Close
• Bridgewater Close
• Eden Close
The council said this will bring the existing speed limits in line with current standards and guidance, avoid or reduce traffic dangers to residents and other road users, and will help in 'preserving or improving the amenity of the area through which the road [Cheviot Road] runs'.
Foxborough councillor Madhuri Bedhi (Labour) said: “Speeding has been highlighted to me by residents on numerous occasions. After resident’s consensus, I used my 2018 Community Investment Fund towards the 20mph scheme.
“Despite seeing designs and being told of consultation dates, there were continuous delays and conflicting reasons for these which left me very concerned as to why this was happening.
“After two years of persistence and holding the council to account, Foxborough Ward residents have come out winning.
“Not only is the scheme being implemented, it is also being paid for through the Highways budget rather than ward funds. This leaves us with sufficient funds for further improvements for the ward.”
Comments
Share your opinions on
comment
be_ transparent
11:42, 19 January 2021
The council has consistently failed to provide facts to demonstrate that 20mph speed limits reduce accidents. During every consultation on the subject it provides no data to show previous 20mph schemes have improved accident rates. Mind you, they can be popular with local residents though and there's no shortage of people in the transport department waging war against cars despite using them themselves.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Concerns have been raised by residents after they were ‘stopped and challenged’ by police when driving yesterday (Tuesday) for shopping and exercising.
The number of patients with COVID-19 at hospitals run by the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has risen to more than 250.