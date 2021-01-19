Work starts to implement 20mph speed limit on 17 Slough roads

Works to implement a 20mph speed limit zone on seventeen roads and cul-de-sacs in Foxborough has begun.

In a letter to residents, Slough Borough Council said from January 18 (Monday), they will be undertaking road works – which includes installing signs and markings.

It is expected the works will be completed in approximately two weeks – but weather conditions may affect the implementation process.

The roads and cul-de-sacs the 20mph speed limit scheme will be introduced on include:

• Cheviot Road

• Common Road

• Grampian Way

• Humber Way

• Longwood Avenue

• Oak Tree Drive

• Tamar Way

• Quantock Close

• Peterhead Mews

• Sir Robert Mews

• Mendip Close

• Simmons Close

• Skerries Court

• Acorn Close

• Spitfire Close

• Bridgewater Close

• Eden Close

The council said this will bring the existing speed limits in line with current standards and guidance, avoid or reduce traffic dangers to residents and other road users, and will help in 'preserving or improving the amenity of the area through which the road [Cheviot Road] runs'.

Foxborough councillor Madhuri Bedhi (Labour) said: “Speeding has been highlighted to me by residents on numerous occasions. After resident’s consensus, I used my 2018 Community Investment Fund towards the 20mph scheme.

“Despite seeing designs and being told of consultation dates, there were continuous delays and conflicting reasons for these which left me very concerned as to why this was happening.

“After two years of persistence and holding the council to account, Foxborough Ward residents have come out winning.

“Not only is the scheme being implemented, it is also being paid for through the Highways budget rather than ward funds. This leaves us with sufficient funds for further improvements for the ward.”