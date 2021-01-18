Police appeal to find missing girl, 17, from Slough

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a teenage girl who has gone missing from Slough.

Emily Green, 17, was last seen in the area of Trent Road, Langley, at about 8.10pm last night (Sunday).

She is described as 5ft 3ins tall and slim build.

She was seen to be wearing a baggy sheep skin style jacket with blue skinny jeans and white trainers with a silver tread on them.

Investigating officer acting Detective Inspector Lucy Deane, of Slough Police Station, said: “I am appealing for the public’s help in locating Emily safe and well.

"If you believe you have seen her, or might have information on her whereabouts, then please contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 and quoting reference 43210022102.

“You can also make a report online, or by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”