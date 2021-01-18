Police appeal after man in his sixties assaulted and robbed in Slough

Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal after a man in his sixties was robbed and assaulted by three people in an alleyway.

The incident happened on Monday, January 11 at 6.45pm when the victim was walking along Bath Road in the direction from Mackenzie Square towards Salt Hill Care Centre, while being followed by three offenders.

As he approached Salt Hill Care Centre he turned into an alleyway, where he was grabbed from behind, pushed to the floor and then kicked.

His wallet was taken from him before the offenders fled on foot along Lansdowne Avenue.

The victim did not suffer any injuries.

Officers are releasing a CCTV image as the people pictured might have information in connection with the robbery.

Investigating officer, DC Simran Jaswal, of Slough police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe the people in them could have vital information relating to this incident of robbery.

“If you believe you might recognise someone in them, or think that you have information on the incident itself, please make a report to Thames Valley Police.

“I would ask that anyone making a report on this incident quotes reference 43210013719. You can also make a report online, or by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”