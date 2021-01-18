Missing teenager from Slough found safe and well

08:28PM, Monday 18 January 2021
A teenage girl reported missing from Slough has been found safe and well.
Police issued an appeal to try and find Emily Green, 17, earlier today.
The force has now confirmed the teenager has been located.
