Find out where you can get rapid tests for coronavirus in Slough

10:50AM, Tuesday 19 January 2021
New rapid COVID-19 testing sites are up-and-running in Slough.
From today residents can book a lateral flow test at a new hub within Langley College Sports Hall, in Langley Road.
This is aimed at anyone who doesn’t have symptoms but wants to find out if they have the virus.
Another rapid testing site launched at The Centre, in Farnham Road, last week.
The following two mobile sites are also operating this week:
Both are taking bookings within 15 minute slots.
People administer the tests themselves and results are sent by text or email within one hour.
Anyone under 12 or who is in a 10-day self-isolation period after being in contact with a COVID-19 positive person cannot be tested.
Councillor Natasa Pantelic, lead member for health and wellbeing, said: “The full mass testing programme has now begun and I would encourage residents to take up the offer of these free tests.
“For those who test negative it can give peace of mind; as though people still have to stick to the lockdown rules they will know, at least for now, they aren’t passing it on to their family.
“For those who test positive it means they can take immediate action to protect themselves and their loved ones by isolating and ensuring they are no longer spreading it to others.
“No one wants to be in a position where they are accidently spreading what can be a deadly illness to other people – this is your chance to make sure you are not.”
Visit https://www.slough.gov.uk/coronavirus/mass-rapid-testing for more information and to book an appointment.
