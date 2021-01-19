Burglar jailed over ‘cowardly and atrocious’ break-in at elderly couple’s Slough home

A burglar who broke into an elderly couple’s house in Slough and threatened them with a knife has been jailed for more than eight years.

James Devlin was one of two masked men who forced their way into the home of an 80-year-old man and 72-year-old woman in Bradley Road just before 9pm on November 17, 2019.

The victims were asleep at the time and were woken and threatened with knives before the intruders demanded they hand over gold and money.

Devlin, of Kingsmill Drive, Northolt, Ealing, and his accomplice completed a messy search of the property before fleeing empty handed.

The 19-year-old was identified with the use of forensic evidence and was arrested on November 23 last year and charged with aggravated burglary two days later.

He admitted the offence in a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday and returned to the same court for sentencing on Friday.

He received a prison sentence of eight years and two months.

Patrick Cassidy, 25, of Stanborough Avenue, Borehamwood, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment on 21 August last year in connection with the same incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ben Walker-Hall of the Priority Crime Team based at Slough police station, said: “I am satisfied with the sentence handed out to Devlin, which will give him time to think about his frankly cowardly and atrocious criminal behaviour.

“Thames Valley Police knows the impact that someone breaking into your home can have, and this case shows that we will investigate thoroughly to bring cases before the courts for justice to be served.”