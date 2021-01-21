Police seeking witnesses to distraction theft in Slough Tesco

Police are looking for a thief who distracted a woman using an ATM in a Slough Tesco before stealing her card.

Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses to the theft, which took place on Thursday, January 14 at 9.55am.

The victim was withdrawing cash from the ATM inside Tesco Extra, in Bath Road, when a man distracted her, then reached over her shoulder and took her card from the machine.

The suspect then walked towards the exit of the shop. When the woman realised her card had been taken, she called out, which prompted the suspect to run out of the store, to the A4.

The suspect is described as being either white or Asian, wearing all black clothing and a face mask.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw a man matching the description running away.

If you saw something, call 101 and quote reference 43210017418.