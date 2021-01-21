Health Secretary praises Slough’s vaccination teams for care home jab progress

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has praised NHS vaccination teams in Slough after confirming all care home residents in the town have received their first coronavirus jab.

The Conservative MP highlighted the progress of Slough’s care home vaccination programme on Monday during the Government’s daily press conference.

He heaped more praise on those administering the life-saving vaccinations during a discussion with the town’s Labour MP Tan Dhesi in the House of Commons today.

Mr Hancock said: “It was a real pleasure earlier in the week having a Zoom with members of a Slough NHS team who have delivered this with every single resident of a care home in Slough being vaccinated and getting their first jab.

"it’s an absolutely terrific performance by the team in Slough and I’m glad he’s as proud as them as I am.

“They are a model that all can look too.”

Mr Dhesi congratulated everybody involved in the vaccine rollout in Slough and thanked the Department of Health and Social Care for agreeing to launch a mass vaccination centre in the town.

The Labour MP also called on the Government to publish detailed data regarding the age, ethnicity and region where vaccinations have been carried out as well as the level of deprivation.

Figures from NHS England released today show Frimley Health and Care has administered 45,357 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.