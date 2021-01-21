Slough's coronavirus infection rate second highest in the country

Slough’s coronavirus infection rate is now the second highest in the country, according to figures from Public Health England.

The weekly rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people currently stands at 1019.1.

Only Knowsley, a metropolitan borough in Merseyside, North West England, recorded a higher infection rate, 1103.7 per 100,000, in the seven days leading up to January 16.

The total number of positive cases recorded in Slough between Monday January 11 and Sunday January 17 was 1,460.

This compared to 1,635 people being diagnosed with the virus over the previous seven days.

Hospitals in the region continue to face significant demand for beds from COVID-19 positive patients.

Data from NHS England shows the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust had 576 people with the virus occupying beds as of Tuesday, January 19.

This is down from the 609 people reported to be at the trust’s three hospitals – Wexham Park, Heatherwood and Frimley Park – as of January 12.

Positive cases of the virus are falling in the Royal Borough with the neighbouring local authority’s infection rate 422 cases per 100,000 people.

A total of 573 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 between Monday, January 11 and Sunday, January 17.