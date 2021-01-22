Slough Hindu Temple transformed into mass rapid coronavirus testing centre

The Slough Hindu Temple has been transformed into a mass rapid testing centre for coronavirus this week.

Residents who do not have COVID-19 symptoms can get a lateral flow test at the religious site in Keel Drive until tomorrow (Saturday, January 23).

Volunteers from Sewa Day (West London) have been welcoming people to the site and guiding residents into the testing centre.

Dipak Goel, treasurer for Hindu Temple committee, said, : “We are pleased to be able to offer the Hindu Temple facilities again for all the Slough Community.

“We welcome all residents in the neighbourhood to come and get tested to fight the battle against the deadly virus. We have contacted all our members and wider congregation and informed them about the testing facility.”

Residents can book an appointment slot to reduce queuing and maintain social distancing.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/coronavirus/mass-rapid-testing for details.