Military staff deployed to Wexham Park Hospital to help with COVID-19 crisis

Military staff have joined Wexham Park Hospital to help with the ongoing COVID-19 efforts.

Fourteen military personnel from 12 Regiment Royal Artillery Thorney Island have been deployed to both Wexham Park Hospital and Frimley Park Hospital to help assist staff.

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said the military personnel will be helping with portering, pharmacy and logistics departments, as well as support the COVID-19 measures such as ward movements and bed changes.

A picture shared on the trust's Facebook page got over 500 likes with users quick to show their gratitude.