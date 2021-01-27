Taskmaster game raises thousands for Slough homeless charity

Thousands of pounds have been raised for a Slough Homeless charity thanks to gameshow Taskmaster.

Alex Horne, who features on Channel 4’s Taskmaster along with Greg James. is a patron of SHOC (Slough Homless Our Concern).

The show involves celebrities being set a number of challenges to complete before a time limit.

Over Christmas a home version of the game was made availalbe for people to download with a donation of £10, with all proceeds being split between SHOC and Homeless Link.

Sue Serret, head of partnership at SHOC said: “Coming up to Christmas we were talking with Alex about things we could do which are a bit different. He said why don’t we have something to download.”

Both Sue and Alex decided to split the proceeds with Homless Link – a national charity which works with homeless organisations across the country to make services better and campaign for policy change that will help end homelesslness.

Sue added: “We work closely with Homeless Link. They look at policies and delivery training, they have supported us and work closely with our sister charity Trinity Homeless Project, based in Hillingdon.

“Alex said it would be great to be able to honour the support they have given us and we wanted to have some fun with something like Taskmaster.”

The game raised £84,000, and £20,000 of that will go towards SHOC in the form of a grant from Homeless Link.

If you’re doing a home taskmaster thing tonight, have fun and thanks for the support for @HomelessLink and @SloughHomeless - I’m offline now but the task vid is still here https://t.co/Zp70qkeMEi



Here’s to 2021 x — Alex Horne (@AlexHorne) December 31, 2020

Sue said Homeless Link were ‘so humbled’ that SHOC put the charity forward to donate towards.

She added: “SHOC depends on fundraising grants. Never in the history of fundraising has every single charity been applying for the same pots of money at the same time, competition has been incredibly high. We’ve had to be creative and flexible how we attract support and people like Alex have helped us do that.”

The game is still available to donwload at www.taskmasterstore.com.