Slough charity Khalsa Aid nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Humanitarian charity Khalsa Aid has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Canadian MP Tim Uppal put forward the Slough-based organisation in recognition of its work providing aid in disaster areas and civil conflict zones around the world.

Khalsa Aid has supported hundreds of thousands of disaster victims since launching in 1999 and its recent work has included delivering supplies and shelter to people involved in the ongoing farmers protests in India.

Volunteers also travelled down to Kent in December to provide hot meals to stranded lorry drivers following the closure of the UK-French border due to COVID-19.

Ravi Singh, Khalsa Aid founder, said the news was 'very, very uplifting'.

He said: "It was a huge surprise, especially for our volunteers who have worked day and night for 21 years. From it's humble beginnings in Slough, we are now a global presence. It was a huge acknowledgement of their work.

"We are hoping we have a chance of getting onto the shortlist, we have done a lot of work, but we are honoured already. We won anyway just with the way it feels to be nominated."

In his recommendation letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Mr Uppal said: “Khalsa Aid represents exactly the kind of international cooperation and commitment that the world is in dire need of today.

“This year alone, they have assisted hundreds of thousands of people across the world experiencing different hardships.”

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded 101 times between 1901 and 2020.