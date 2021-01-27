Slough frontline NHS staff to get free month’s membership at The Centre

Frontline NHS staff in Slough can get a month's free membership at The Centre, Langley Leisure Centre and Slough Ice Arena after lockdown.

The goodwill gesture is being made by local leisure operator, Everyone Active in recognition of the hard work and sacrifices NHS staff have made throughout the pandemic.

Everyone Active has also launched a competition inviting people to nominate someone that has gone 'above and beyond' to support their local community during the pandemic.

Nominations can include both adults and children under the age of 11. Two winners (one adult and one child) will be chosen from across the Everyone Active estate with the adult winner receiving a year’s free membership and the child a year’s worth of free-swimming lessons.

David Bibby, managing director at Everyone Active, said: “This pandemic has been incredibly tough on us all and our NHS has proven more valuable than ever. The sheer dedication NHS colleagues have shown is incredibly admirable and we wanted to show our appreciation for them in any way we can.

“There’s also lots of other people supporting their local community that may have gone unnoticed. We’re really looking forward to hearing about the inspiring people from our Lockdown Legends campaign, sharing their stories and showing our appreciation for them too. Please make sure you nominate your Lockdown Legend and highlight all the amazing people that are helping us get through this pandemic.”

All NHS colleagues and Lockdown Legends entrants/nominees will be required to provide proof of employment, fill in the necessary health and safety forms and complete an online induction before being granted their free access.