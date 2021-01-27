Slough branded 'the worst place to drive in the country'

A new study released by vehicle leasing company AllCarLeasing has marked Slough as the worst place to drive in the country.

Scoring safety, average road speed, number of cars and the number of roads that need maintenance, the evaluation scores Slough as the worst place, above Derby and Birmingham.

Although Slough’s roads have far fewer casualties than Birmingham and fewer roads in need of maintenance than Derby, its principle problems are the average road speed and the number of cars.

The average speed on local roads is 16.4 mph and there are 1,697 cars per 1,000 people.

Councillor Robert Anderson, cabinet member for sustainable transport, said that Slough was ‘really a victim of our success’, as the driving problems are indicative of high rates of employment and ‘a growing and successful town’.

“All of us who live in Slough are well aware of the problems of traffic. The town has grown rapidly over the last 20 years with its population going up over 50 per cent.

“When you add the fact that almost 40,000 people come into Slough each workday and 30,000 leave (pre COVID) it’s clear why our main roads are very busy,” he said.

“But now we have to take that success and use it to provide people with a viable alternative to short car journeys.

“That way we can get those roads freed up for the journeys that we all have to make by car and keep us enjoying the cleaner air we have seen over the last year, partly thanks to lockdowns.

“Our focus now is trying to make the (transport) alternatives more attractive to people for short journeys.”