Baylis and Stoke councillor to stand down at next local elections

Slough Labour have confirmed a serving councillor will not be standing at this year’s election.

Following some speculation, a spokesperson for Slough Labour said councillor Sunyia Sarfraz (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) will be standing down at May’s local election.

They said she confirmed this before Christmas and will be leaving to focus on being a new parent.

Cllr Sarfraz was on maternity leave for a few months last year and returned to her duties after November 2020.

The spokesperson added they believe a new candidate will be selected in the coming weeks.

Slough elections were meant to take place last May – but the Government decided to postpone all local elections in England until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Local elections in England are currently still set to take place in May – but the situation is being kept under review.

Some English council chiefs have even called elections to be postponed until autumn this year – with the safety of voters and poll staff due to COVID-19 being one of the key issues.

With lockdown restrictions not expecting to ease before the end of March, there has been growing confusion on what campaigning is allowed in the run-up to the elections.

Depending on the Government’s say so, local borough elections in Slough will take place on May 6, 2021.