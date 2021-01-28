Road closures on parts of the M4 this weekend

12:34PM, Thursday 28 January 2021
Road users are being advised that both carriageways of the M4 will be closed between junctions 5 (Langley) and 6 (Slough-Windsor) this weekend.
The closure will take place from 8pm on Friday 29 January to 6am on Monday 1 February 2021.
This weekend there will be extensive resurfacing, as well as a number of other activities associated with the motorway upgrade, to make full use of the closure.
Motorway traffic will be diverted via the A4 and A355 during that time. Other traffic should follow local diversions. All diversions will be clearly signed.
The work is part of a project to upgrade the M4 between junctions 3 and 12 to a smart motorway. For more information and to sign up for project newsletters visit: www.highwaysengland.co.uk/m43to12
