New flats proposed for Slough High Street in this week's public notices

This week’s public notices in the Express contain information on a series of plans for new flats in Slough, and changes to parking restrictions in Elmhurst Road in Langley.

Planning

Several new flats have been submitted for approval in Slough High Street.

Applicants want to convert the existing first floor retail storage space into residential flats at 234-236 High Street.

Plans also include an upward extension to the ground and first floors of the building to create 14 flats, comprising of four studio, eight one-bed, and two two-beds. Cycle and bin storages would be provided via a rear extension.

Roads and travel

Slough Borough Council has given notice that it proposes to enforce a number of temporary road closures for vehicles next month for proposed works on or near the road.

Traffic will be prohibited from passing through Gloucester Avenue from its junction with Farnham Lane to Waverley Road.

If made, the order will come into force from 12.01am on Thursday, February 18 until 11:59pm on Friday, February 19.

An alternative route will be proposed and a diversion sign at the location during these hours to assist drivers.

Farnham Road Service Road East will also be impacted by temporary closures during the same time period to facilitate works. It will be closed from its junction with Gloucester Avenue to its meeting with Hampshire Avenue, as well as from its junction with Montrose Avenue to Farnburn Avenue.

Parking

Slough Borough Council has made an order to amend existing parking restrictions in Elmhurst Road, Langley.

It proposes to extend the existing ‘no waiting or loading at any time” restrictions at the western end of the road by 1.4 metres on the north side of the road, 24.6 metres on the south.

An 8.5 metre length of ‘no waiting or loading at any time’ restrictions will be in place on the north side of Elmhurst Road. There will also be a ‘permit holders only’ restriction in place of the ‘no waiting at any time’ signage outside Nos. 1 and 1A on the road.

A 20-metre length of short-stay parking will be implemented on the north side of Elmhurst Road, adjacent to the rear of No.250 High Street, Langley. The council proposes to retain the existing parking restrictions in the remainder of the road. This order will begin on February 5 and remain in force for a period not exceeding 18 months.