Missing man from Slough is found safe and well

01:29PM, Friday 29 January 2021
A man from Slough reported missing has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.
Mitchell Hepburn, 23, was reported missing yesterday (Thursday). He has now been found, Thames Valley Police said today (Friday).
The police thanked the public and media for sharing the appeal to find him.
