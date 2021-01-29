SITE INDEX

    • Missing man from Slough is found safe and well

    Thames Valley Police issue 219 fines during coronavirus lockdown

    A man from Slough reported missing has been found safe and well, police have confirmed. 

    Mitchell Hepburn, 23, was reported missing yesterday (Thursday). He has now been found, Thames Valley Police said today (Friday). 

    The police thanked the public and media for sharing the appeal to find him. 

