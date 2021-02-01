Police investigating arson within Slough church grounds

Thames Valley Police (TVP) is investigating a case of arson within the grounds of a Slough church.

The force said it was alerted to the incident just before 12.20pm on Sunday, where a tent was on fire in the St Mary’s Church grounds in Church Street.

Nobody was injured and the fire was extinguished by the fire service, TVP said.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101, quoting reference number 43210042299.