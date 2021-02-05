Government confirms plans for local council elections to go ahead in May

Local council elections are set to take place in May, the Government has confirmed.

The coronavirus outbreak saw last year’s planned elections in Slough postponed.

But the Cabinet Office announced today it is expecting people will be able to go to the polls on May 6.

A spokesman for the Cabinet Office said: “We have the utmost confidence in the ability of the Returning Officers to run these polls in a way that meets the highest standards of both public safety and democratic integrity.”

People will still have the choice whether to vote in person or by postal or proxy vote, the Government added.

A total of £92million of Government funding will be provided to help local authorities deliver their respective elections.

A spokeswoman for Slough Borough Council said its plans to host elections on May 6 are ‘well-advanced’.