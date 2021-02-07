SITE INDEX

    • Police appeal for help finding missing Slough woman

    George Roberts

    Police appeal for help finding missing Slough woman

    Police are looking for a woman from Slough after she went missing on Friday.

    Margaret Rule, aged 57, was last seen at 12.31pm at Tesco Extra in Wellington Street.

    She was then seen walking towards the London Road area of Slough.

    If you have seen Margaret or have any knowledge of her whereabouts, call 101 and use reference 43210050107.

    Slough

