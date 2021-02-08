Slough businesses will be 'spot-checked' to make sure they are COVID compliant

Slough Borough Council is working with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) – which is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety – to carry out spot check calls, visits, and inspections on businesses in the borough.

All sectors in the area will be called and visited from today (Monday) to make sure they are following the Government guidance to manage the risk from coronavirus to workers, visitors, and customers.

During the calls and visits, HSE will provide advice and guidance – but where businesses are not managing the risk, immediate action will be taken.

Councillor Pavita K. Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough), lead member of planning and regulations, said: “We will be talking to local businesses and visiting and inspecting sites across Slough to understand how they are managing risks in line with their specific business activity.

“Becoming COVID-secure needs to be the priority for all businesses. It is a legal duty for businesses to protect their workers and others from harm and this includes taking reasonable steps to control the risk and protect people from coronavirus.

“This means making business adjustments to become COVID-secure. We advise employers to work with their employees when implementing changes, to help increase confidence with workers, customers and the local community.”

Angela Storey, director of transformation and operational services at HSE, said: “Across the country we are working with local authorities, like Slough Borough Council, to check businesses are COVID-secure and providing support and advice where needed.

“Our spot checks and inspections support the cross-government work in helping employers and employees at work during the pandemic.

“All workplaces are in scope for spot checks which means businesses of any size, in any sector can receive an unannounced check from HSE or an inspection from the local authority, to check they are COVID-secure.

“If you are contacted by the HSE or your local authority, please engage with us.

“By making sure that businesses have measures in place to manage the risks, we can benefit the health of local communities as well as support the local and national UK economy.”

Last week the Express reported that takeaway owners and Slough Borough Council had taken steps to crack down on social gatherings in Farnham Road after the area was described as a ‘notorious’ hotspot for COVID-19 rule-breaking.

We also spoke to a COVID-19 marshal who has been patrolling the streets of Slough to make sure businesses are COVID-19 secure.