Slough man jailed for ramming police car in stolen van

A Slough man who rammed a police car with a delivery van he had stolen has been jailed.

Jason Seagrove, aged 39, of Gilliat Road, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after he was found guilty of dangerous driving, attempted burglary and driving without insurance.

He also pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle at a trial at Reading Crown Court, which ended on Tuesday, February 2.

Seagrove was also banned from driving for 41 months and must take an extended re-test.

During the trial, the court heard how Seagrove had walked up the driveway of a house in Langley Road, but walked away when the occupant rattled her blinds at him.

A short time later, a delivery driver parked up nearby and got out to make deliveries.

While it was empty, Seagrove jumped in the van, drove through a red light and over a narrow bridge on Middlegreen Road.

Nearby officers were alerted and pursued Seagrove, which resulted in him ramming the police vehicle.

In Chadwick Road, he got out of the van and fled on foot down a canal path. He was then arrested and detained by police.

Case investigator Wushma Qureshi, from Slough Priority Crime Team, said: “It is clear Seagrove set out that day to steal and even when deterred from the first property he quickly came up with another plan.

“Having stolen the van, he then put other road users at risk by driving in a completely reckless manner, including ramming a police car with two officers inside. Luckily they were not seriously injured.

“I hope that his prison sentence will give him time to thank about his atrocious criminal behaviour and also demonstrate that Thames Valley Police will never tolerate these kind of actions in our communities.”