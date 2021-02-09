SITE INDEX

    Budget supermarket chain Lidl eyes new store at Slough Retail Park

    Budget supermarket giant Lidl is planning to build a new store at Slough Retail Park.

    The German discount chain is hoping to move into a vacant unit between homeware retailer ScS and Smyths Toys.

    The company said the store will provide improved shopping choice for people in Cippenham and create 40 jobs for people in the area.

    It plans to use shared parking on the site, near Bath Road, with dedicated accessible spaces close to the store entrance.

    A planning application for the 1,353 sq m venue is yet to be submitted to Slough Borough Council.

    Residents can give their feedback by filling out a survey at www.slough.expansion.lidl.co.uk.

