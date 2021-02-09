Stoke Wharf canal regeneration project with 312 homes will be decided this week

The fate of the massive £68 million plan to rejuvenate Slough’s Stoke Wharf at the end of the Grand Union Canal will be decided on Wednesday.

After years in the works, it’s finally decision time for councillors on the planning committee to decide whether or not to approve the ambitious plans.

Ten new buildings could be constructed, fitting 312 homes – which includes a mix of:

Studio – 3

One-bed two-person flat – 126

Two-bed three-person flats – 24

Two-bed four-person flats – 114

Two-bed mews houses (four people) – eight

Three-bed townhouses (five people) – nine

Nearly 16 per cent of which could be affordable accommodation.

A total of 144 car parking spaces and 30 motorcycle spaces are proposed with 10 per cent of them having charging points for electric vehicles.

The site currently consists of a mix of brownfield land and open space.

One of the brownfield sites includes the demolished 3.3 hectare former Travis Perkins builders yard – which the council bought the interest of the landowners.

Just under 5,000 sqm of the Bowyer Recreational Ground would be allocated for development of the buildings – but nearly 14,000 sqm will be retained and the developers will enhance the ground as well as creating new public realms on the developed site.

The plan were been submitted by Slough Urban Renewal – a partnership between Slough Borough Council and Morgan Sindall Investments – working with Muse Developments and the Canal and River Trust.