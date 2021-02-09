SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Tue, 09
0 °C
Wed, 10
1 °C
Thu, 11
0 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Uber offers discounted rides for passengers heading to Slough's mass vaccination hub

    Mass vaccination site opens up at Salt Hill Activity Centre

    Uber is offering discounted rides for people travelling to Slough’s mass vaccination hub at the Salt Hill Activity Centre.

    Passengers can claim up to £15 off one trip to the Bath Road venue by entering the promo code UBERUKED in the wallet section of the Uber app before booking their journey.

    Trips must start or end at the vaccination hub.

    The promotion is running until February 28 and is available for the first 4,000 riders using the promotional code for Slough.

    Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe said: “It’s vital that the most vulnerable people in our society are vaccinated against the virus as soon as possible, and we want to help remove any barriers that could prevent them from travelling safely to get their jab.”

    A number of safety measures are in place for those using the ride-hailing app.

    These include:

    • Mask verification - Drivers must take a selfie to verify they are wearing a face covering before they can accept trips, unless they are medically exempt.
    • Ready to ride checklist - Every time you take a trip you will be asked to ensure you have taken appropriate steps including sanitising hands and wearing a face covering.
    • Back seat policy - Riders are no longer permitted to sit in the front seat to keep as much distance between drivers and riders

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved