Uber offers discounted rides for passengers heading to Slough's mass vaccination hub

Uber is offering discounted rides for people travelling to Slough’s mass vaccination hub at the Salt Hill Activity Centre.

Passengers can claim up to £15 off one trip to the Bath Road venue by entering the promo code UBERUKED in the wallet section of the Uber app before booking their journey.

Trips must start or end at the vaccination hub.

The promotion is running until February 28 and is available for the first 4,000 riders using the promotional code for Slough.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe said: “It’s vital that the most vulnerable people in our society are vaccinated against the virus as soon as possible, and we want to help remove any barriers that could prevent them from travelling safely to get their jab.”

A number of safety measures are in place for those using the ride-hailing app.

These include: