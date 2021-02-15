Have your say on one-way street and parking bay plans in Slough

Views on a one-way-street and parking bay scheme on multiple Slough roads are wanted by the council.

Slough Borough Council is eyeing plans to introduce a one-way street on Oakley Crescent and new parking bays in Harrison Way.

The council is asking residents to give their views on the proposed schemes via two separate consultations.

In order to address ward councillors’ and residents’ complaints about rat-running and speeding by commuters exiting Stoke Poges Lane, the council is proposing to introduce a one-way street on the length of Oakley Crescent in a northbound and eastbound direction.

Road signage and road markings could be introduced to inform commuters of the one-way street as part of the works.

Following a number of complaints by ward councillors and residents about increased difficulties in finding parking spaces, the council is eyeing plans to implement echelon parking bays outside the shops on the southern side of Harrison Way.

Echelon parking is where spaces are placed at an angle to the kerb.

This scheme would involve cutting into the footpath outside the shops and create inset parking bays and introducing double yellow lines on the northern side of Harrison Way to allow vehicles to enter and exit the proposed bays.

If this scheme were to go ahead, it will supposedly improve parking capacity and access from St Andrews Way into Harrison Way.

On the council’s website, it states: “An alternative option has been proposed to include echelon parking bays and double yellow lines with a 24/7 waiting restriction.

“The waiting restriction will be enforceable and formalise the loading and unloading arrangement for local shops, but this will mean a loss of overall parking.”

The Oakley Crescent consultation can be viewed here: www.slough.citizenspace.com/transport/oakley-crescent/

The Harrison Way consultation can be viewed here: www.slough.citizenspace.com/transport/harrison-way/

Both surveys end on March 1.