Car ploughs into Slough convenience store during attempted ATM theft

A car smashed into the outside of a convenience store in Slough this morning during an attempted cash point theft.

Thames Valley Police were called to Virks Wine Store, in Wexham Road, at about 4.25am.

Officers discovered a car had ploughed into the shop’s shutters in an attempt to dislodge the ATM.

An investigation is underway but no arrests have been made.

A spokesman from Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police received a report at around 4.25am this morning of an attempted theft of a cash point in Wexham Road, Slough.

“Officers attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43210065069.