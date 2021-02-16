SITE INDEX

    • Car ploughs into Slough convenience store during attempted ATM theft

    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    A car smashed into the outside of a convenience store in Slough this morning during an attempted cash point theft.

    Thames Valley Police were called to Virks Wine Store, in Wexham Road, at about 4.25am.

    Officers discovered a car had ploughed into the shop’s shutters in an attempt to dislodge the ATM. 

    An investigation is underway but no arrests have been made.

    A spokesman from Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police received a report at around 4.25am this morning of an attempted theft of a cash point in Wexham Road, Slough.

    “Officers attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.”

    Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43210065069.

