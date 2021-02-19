Public Notices: Road closures planned in Slough

Each week, the Express publishes public notices containing important information affecting the community you live in.

Road closures

Slough Borough Council has given notice that it plans to carry out works at the Slough Trading Estate on Sunday, March 7.

The local authority has made an order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 to close Edinburgh Avenue from its junction with Stirling Road to 135A Edinburgh Avenue.

Roadworks will start at 8am and are expected to be completed by 6pm that day.

If bad weather prevents or any other unforeseen events prevent the workers from completing the job then the work will be finished the following Sunday.

An alternative route will be in place during the roadworks.

The council is also planning on carrying out roadworks in Malton Avenue on the same weekend.

An order has been proposed to stop vehicles using the road between the junction of Malton Avenue and Yarmouth Road to 468 Malton Avenue.

The order will be in place from 00.01 on Saturday, March 6 with all works expected to be completed by Monday, March 15.

An alternative route will be available during this time.

Planning

Oxford-based Singh Brothers Scaffolding Ltd is applying for a licence to use St James Farm, in Bangors Road South, Iver, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles.

Owners or occupiers of land near the operating centre have 21 days to make written representations if they believe their enjoyment of the land will be affected.

Buckinghamshire Council has also published a list of planning applications it has received.

These include a proposed single storey glazed extension to the existing Spa Building at Stoke Park House, Park Road, to create a Wintergarden Restaurant.

A single storey extension is also planned for the existing tennis courts building to provide a mixed-use activities centre and an outdoor swimming pool with changing rooms.

The council has also received an application for listed building consent to remove concrete roof tiles at 52 and 54 Britwell Road and replace them with handmade clay tiles.

An application has been submitted to vary condition nine of a previously approved application for the redevelopment of Meadow Cottage Saltmarshe and Longridge (Meadow Court), Bangers Road South, Iver.

Outline planning permission has already been granted for 39 apartments, with balconies, to be built on the site.

