Children now able to get rapid COVID -19 test in Slough after programme extended

The rapid COVID-19 testing programme is being extended in Slough and children will now be able to get tested for the virus.

People without symptoms have been able to get a test in the borough, with results returned within one hour, since January.

Since the community testing programme begun in Slough, 10,271 rapid tests have been carried out with 205 people testing positive with no symptoms.

The service was due to finish at the end of February but has now been extended until March 31 at the earliest.

The centres are also now offering testing for children under 12, as well as older children and adults, as long as the test is administered by a parent or guardian under supervision by the medical professionals on site.

From next week there will be three testing centres across Slough – all with extended opening hours.

These are:

The Centre, Farnham Road, open Tuesdays to Saturdays 8am to 8pm (6pm on Saturdays)

Langley Pavilion, Langley Road, open Tuesdays to Saturdays 8am to 6pm

Arbour Park, Stoke Road, open Tuesdays to Saturdays 8am to 6pm

Residents can book a slot at any of the three centres or pop-in during opening hours.

Councillor Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Mass rapid testing is an excellent way of finding out if someone is one of the one in three people who have covid but without showing any symptoms.

“With no symptoms and without a test, people can be silent spreaders of the virus, passing it on to those who may be far worse affected.

“At the moment – those who need to work outside home are advised to get a rapid test twice a week. Slough has so many of these workers, from taxi, minicab and delivery drivers and childcare workers to shop staff and the best way they can help keep themselves, their families and community safe is by getting tested regularly.”

