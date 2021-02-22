Slough man gets suspended sentence for homophobic abuse

A Slough man has been given a suspended sentence after he subjected two men to homophobic abuse.

Gregory Knight, of Queens Road, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for one year, after he was found guilty of two public order offences at Slough Magistrates Court on February 12.

During an incident on July 7, 2020, Knight subjected two men in their forties to homophobic abuse and threats of violence.

No one was physically injured in the incident, and Knight was arrested the following day.

Investigating officer, PC Andrew Cook of Slough police station, said: “This incident occurred in a residential street, involving Knight using homophobic language towards these two victims as well as threatening them with violence.

“It caused the victims great offence and distress, and I am pleased that they made this report to Thames Valley Police so that we could act upon it and investigate, resulting in Knight’s arrest and charge.

“Incidents of this nature can often go unreported to police, so I would like to commend and thank the victims for their dignity and bravery in doing the right thing and reporting Knight’s wholly unacceptable actions.

“It is vitally important that people come forward to report these offences to us, whether they are a victim themselves or it has happened to someone else.

“Victims of verbal abuse are often unclear as to whether an offence has been committed or believe there is little they can do, but there are laws in place to protect victims from it.

“No one should have to accept being targeted like this. These types of offences will not be tolerated in the Thames Valley.

“If you, or someone you know, is ever a victim of incidents such as this, please make a report to Thames Valley Police by calling 101, or make a report online. Alternatively, you can report to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11, which is 100% anonymous.”