M4 overnight closures planned in Slough and Langley for smart motorway works

11:18AM, Tuesday 23 February 2021
Overnight closures will be in place on a stretch of the M4 this week as works continue on the smart motorway project.
Both carriageways will be shut overnight between junctions 5 (Langley) and 6 (Slough) on Wednesday and Thursday.
The closure starts at 9pm both evenings and a diversion will be in place using the A355 and the A4 Bath Road.
The eastbound entry slip road at junction 7 (Slough West) will be closed overnight tonight (Tuesday) and tomorrow evening.
The eastbound exit slip road at junction 7 will also be closed overnight from 9pm on Thursday and Friday.
