M4 overnight closures planned in Slough and Langley for smart motorway works

Overnight closures will be in place on a stretch of the M4 this week as works continue on the smart motorway project.

Both carriageways will be shut overnight between junctions 5 (Langley) and 6 (Slough) on Wednesday and Thursday.

The closure starts at 9pm both evenings and a diversion will be in place using the A355 and the A4 Bath Road.

The eastbound entry slip road at junction 7 (Slough West) will be closed overnight tonight (Tuesday) and tomorrow evening.

The eastbound exit slip road at junction 7 will also be closed overnight from 9pm on Thursday and Friday.