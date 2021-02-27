Police launch CCTV appeal in connection with Slough burglary

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Slough.

In December, two offenders broke into a property in Hazlemere Road between 2.50pm and 3.50pm by smashing a rear door.

Once inside, the offenders stole jewellery.

Police have now released CCTV images of two men they think may have information about the incident.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Wayne Plowright, based at Slough police station said: “I am releasing this CCTV image as I believe that the two men may have information that could assist with this investigation.

“I would urge you to contact us if you recognise either of the men in the CCTV image, or if you believe it may be you.

“Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43200418304.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”