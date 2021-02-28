Police concerned for welfare of missing Slough teenager

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing from Slough.

Police have appealed for the public’s help finding Shyanne Gregg-Debonne, who was last seen at around 9.45pm yesterday (Saturday) in Maplin Park.

Shyanne is about 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build, and was last seen wearing black leggings, a small top and a black furry jacket.

She also has both of her ears pierced.

Shyanne is known to spend time in Slough, Reading, Ealing, Northolt and Wimbledon.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Awil Abiofitah said: “We are concerned for Shyanne’s welfare and are appealing for help in tracing her.

“Anybody who knows of her whereabouts should call 101, quoting reference number 43210083843.”