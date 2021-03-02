COVID-19 vaccine: How many people in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead have received first dose

An update has been released by the NHS showing how many people in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The latest data, published on Thursday, reveals almost a quarter of the population in Maidenhead and Windsor, 37,278, have been jabbed once.

A total of 7,910 in the most vulnerable over 80 age group are recorded as having received their first dose alongside 5,296 people aged 75-79 and 6,856 aged 70-74.

A further 17,216 people aged under 70 have been vaccinated. Figures from the Office for National Statistics in 2019 estimate the borough’s population to be 151,422.

In Slough, NHS figures show 17 per cent of the population had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by February 21.

A total of 3,565 people aged over 80 have been vaccinated alongside 2,244 aged 75-79, 3,382 aged 70-74 and 16,293 aged below 70.

The table below shows how many people have been vaccinated in each area of Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead.