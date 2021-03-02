Public notices: ‘No waiting’ restrictions planned for more than 100 Slough streets

Restrictions are set to be imposed on more than 100 streets around Slough and new free parking spaces will be created on others, as revealed by the latest public notices in the Express.

Roads and traffic:

The council is set to impose ‘no waiting at any time restrictions’ along sections of many of Slough’s roads.

Vehicles will no longer be able to stop and linger along various sections of the borough’s highway network, on streets ranging from small residential roads to well-used routes like Bath Road and Chalvey High Street.

In some instances the restrictions will only apply at certain times and on certain days of the week.

Most of the restrictions will be imposed at the junctions with other roads, but in many cases vehicles will also no longer be allowed to loiter outside residential properties. See overleaf for the exhaustive list of streets affected.

Meanwhile, some roads will have the ‘no waiting at any time’ restrictions removed, including on a section of Banbury Avenue, and parts of Goodman Park.

The council is also planning to create some areas of free parking on some of Slough’s roads.

This will include one hour of free parking on sections of Bath Road and Farnham Road, and two hours free parking on some other sections of Bath Road.

New pay and display parking areas are also going to be installed in Hatfield Road, with spaces for 13 vehicles on the northern section and for four vehicles on the southern section.

It is not yet clear when these restrictions will come into force.

Sections on a number of roads will also be made eligible for resident permit holders only starting on Friday, March 5.

These streets are Alexandra Road; Brammas Close; Chalvey Road West; Church Street; Clive Court; High Street Chalvey; Ladbrooke Road; Turton Road and White Hart Road.

In Windsor, a 30mph speed limit is set to be imposed along Silwood Road starting on Monday.

A 200-metre section of the road starting from its junction with the A329 London Road will have an altered speed limit.

